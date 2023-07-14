PSG willing to match Bayern's bid for Harry Kane and confident Tottenham striker can be tempted to France

Paris Saint-Germain are making a late push to sign Harry Kane, despite concrete interest from Bayern Munich.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Bavarians have lodged two offers, and entered further negotiations with Spurs, in the hope of signing the 29-year-old for less than €100m (£85m/$112m). But PSG have entered the race, driven by the perception that the England international is available and would be willing to move to France in a bid to win the Champions League, according to the Independent. PSG are willing to match Bayern's bid and have the financial power to offer more than the Bavarian giants.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Spurs have been historically reluctant to part with their star striker, rejecting interest from Manchester City last year. Kane is entering the final year of his contract and has shown no indication that he will sign a deal to remain in North London.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Parisians are considering other options up front, with Randal Kolo Muani and Victor Osimhen on their list of potential No.9s for next season. Kylian Mbappe could leave the club after reaching a contract impasse last month.

WHAT NEXT? PSG are reportedly considering their options in the market, but their late interest in Kane will undoubtedly drive up the price of the England captain.