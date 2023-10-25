PSG vs AC Milan interrupted as pitch invader storms field to bear hug Kylian Mbappe

The Champions League clash between the PSG and AC Milan was paused after a pitch invader interrupted proceedings and approached Kylian Mbappe.

PSG hosting Milan in Champions League

Pitch invader interrupts tie

Grabs Mbappe in a bear hug

WHAT HAPPENED: A supporter managed to get onto the pitch and evade stewards. The pitch invader managed to grab PSG superstar Mbappe in a bear hug before eventually being escorted off the pitch.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The incident did not appear to faze Mbappe in the slightest, as the striker went on to open the scoring for PSG. Warren Zaire-Emery slipped the ball into Mbappe, and he raced into the penalty area and fired a low shot past goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

DID YOU KNOW? Mbappe has now scored 11 goals in 10 Champions League appearances at Parc des Princes over the last three seasons.

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT'S NEXT? PSG and Mbappe are due to return to Ligue 1 action on Sunday against Brest.