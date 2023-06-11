PSG transfer target Bernardo Silva speaks out on his future after helping Man City clinch maiden Champions League title

Bernardo Silva Manchester City 2022-23 Getty
Bernardo SilvaManchester CityPSGTransfersPremier LeagueLigue 1

Bernardo Silva spoke out on his future after starring in Manchester City's Champions League final win against Inter.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese winger has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain for quite some time now and was once again probed on his future right after the Champions League final. Bernardo insists that he is yet to make a final decision on whether to stay at City or embark on a new challenge, and just wanted to celebrate the club's maiden Champions League win and Treble triumph.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Telefoot after the match, the Portuguese said: "Honestly, I don’t know. We’ll see what happens in the next few weeks and months. But right now we need to celebrate because we’ve achieved something special."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bernardo, last month, was advised by former PSG star Jerome Rothen against joining the Ligue 1 champions as he felt that the club's philosophy does not suit the player's style of play. The 2023-24 campaign was another stellar one for Bernardo, who recorded seven goals and eight assists in 55 appearances across all competitions.

WHAT NEXT FOR BERNARDO SILVA? The 28-year-old signed a new contract at City in March and extended his stay at the club until 2025. It remains to be seen whether or not PSG will make a formal offer for him during the summer.

