'I'm never satisfied' - PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe gives cryptic response when asked where his future lies amid continued Real Madrid chatter

Kylian Mbappe has stoked speculation about a potential move away from Paris Saint-Germain with some cryptic comments on his future.

WHAT HAPPENED? In an interview conducted by France Football during the recent international break and published this week, Mbappe outlined his hunger for success and his frustration at his club's repeated Champions League failures.

WHAT THEY SAID: When asked about his future and possibly leaving PSG, Mbappe replied enigmatically: "Reasons to believe it [that he could leave]? I'm a competitor, when I play, it's to win. And no matter who I play with, no matter what shirt I wear, no matter where I play, no matter the year, I'm never satisfied, I just want to win, I'll never be satisfied. I want to win the Champions League"

On his side's struggles in that competition he said: "I don't know what PSG are missing to win the Champions League, it's not a question for me. You have to talk to the people who make the team, who organise the squad, who build this club. I just try to do my job as well as possible. I was the best player, top scorer for the fifth year in a row in Ligue 1. Sometimes in football you face what is called a glass ceiling. That's why it's not a big question for me, it's for those at the top".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe's answers will only serve to underline the player's apparent dissatisfaction at the club. Elsewhere in the interview he outlined that the club's wider image is partly behind criticism of his career to date.

Having refused to extend a contract that ends in 2024, how the club and the player manage their relationship remains to be seen. Long-term suitors Real Madrid remains the obvious destination with the number nine shirt at the club intriguingly vacant following the exit of his compatriot Karim Benzema.

WHAT NEXT FOR KYLIAN MBAPPE AND PSG? With many more chapters still to be played out in the summer's biggest transfer saga, Mbappe and PSG will have to get down to the reality of pre-season preparations soon. Charismatic new boss Luis Enrique may lift Mbappe's spirits a little when he rejoins the squad.