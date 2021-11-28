PSG star Neymar stretchered off after suffering horror ankle injury in Saint-Etienne clash

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar was stretchered off after suffering a horror ankle injury in Sunday's Ligue 1 clash with Saint-Etienne.

PSG extended their lead at the top of Ligue 1 with a 3-1 win at Saint-Etienne, thanks to a brace from Marquinhos and an Angel Di Maria effort.

However, the contest was overshadowed by a serious injury to Neymar, who could now be facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

What happened?

The Brazilian forward writhed around in agony after his ankle appeared to give way following a tackle from a Saint-Ettiene player late in the second half.

Neymar's PSG teammates looked on visibly concerned as the PSG medical staff ran on to help the forward leave the pitch, raising fears over his fitness for the remainder of the season.

Neymar is stretchered off in the final minutes against St-Etienne in what appears to be an ankle injury

