PSG star Cavani to return to training ahead of Man Utd clash

The Uruguay international missed the first leg of the Champions League tie at Old Trafford but is set to be fit for the return at Parc des Princes

Edinson Cavani is set to return to training this week, coach Thomas Tuchel has confirmed.

PSG's record goalscorer suffered a hip injury in the win over Bordeaux earlier this month and missed the last-16 first leg at , joining Neymar on the sidelines.

But the giants won 2-0 without the star duo at Old Trafford and Cavani is now nearing a return.

The international will not be involved against in the Coupe de quarter-finals on Tuesday, yet Tuchel is hopeful he might feature in the league this weekend as he rejoins the group for training.

"Edi will train with the team this week. He's talking to the medical staff," Tuchel told a news conference.

"He has worked very hard in a very professional way. I hope he can play on Saturday against ."

PSG face Man Utd in Paris four days after playing Caen, with Cavani now seemingly likely to feature in that crunch clash.

Neymar is further away from a return as he recovers from a foot injury in , but Tuchel wants to see the forward link up with PSG to offer his support before the United game. He could then train afterwards.

"There is a lot of time difference, so it's difficult, but we have been writing," Tuchel said. "He's good when he's in Brazil.

"It's important for us that he comes back before Manchester to support us. I hope that after Manchester United he can begin training again."

Meanwhile, Marquinhos will be rested in the cup this week, with Tuchel believing a break is necessary, yet there will be no complacency from the capital club against strugglers Dijon.

"This is a difficult time for Dijon, but this match is an opportunity for them to be more liberated than in Ligue 1," he said. "No-one expects much from them.

"I can imagine that they want to take this opportunity to go through, to reach the semi-finals and forget the everyday business of the league. But it's a very important competition for us, too."