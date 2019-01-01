PSG sporting director calls for Tuchel to be left alone over transfers

The Parisians boast a strong squad already but haven't ruled out bringing in reinforcements come January

sporting director Leonardo has urged reporters to stop asking Thomas Tuchel about possible transfers.

Speaking after the club's 4-0 win over Sant-Etienne in , Leonardo suggested January could present an opportunity to strengthen the squad but dismissed Tuchel's role in any such recruitment.

The Brazilian ultimately calling for reporters to stop asking the PSG manager about transfers and instead focus on tactics.

"I think I'm going to ask you not to ask the coach questions about the transfer window. The transfer window is a club issue," Leonardo said.

"I have been in football for a long time, I know the limit of the role of the coach, the president, the communication director and that everyone does their job.

"You have to stop with the coach, leave him alone, talk to him about the technical side of the team.

"The transfer window is a question of opportunity. This group there, for me, it is complete."

Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani has been linked with a possible move away from the club in January, while Neymar finally looks settled after seeking a move away over the summer.

The Brazilian starred in the club's recent win over , claiming a goal and assist, with Leonardo impressed by what he's seen from the 27-year-old.

"I think Neymar is making a lot of effort in every way and also in terms of state of mind," Leonardo said.

"I think the story we have lived is real, it happened a short time ago, but I see a lot of effort on its part. The system also forces him to go back, ditto for Kylian [Mbappe], [Mauro] Icardi too, Cavani always did and Pablo Sarabia and [Angel] Di Maria. They make themselves available and we also have a balance behind that we are forced to have.

"Coming back to Neymar, he still has a lot to do, but I see a real desire on his part to make himself available."

PSG have now won four straight games in all competitions and lead Ligue 1 by seven points with a game in hand.

Tuchel's side next face Le Mans in the Coupe de la Ligue Round of 16 on Wednesday before backing up against SC in the league on Saturday.