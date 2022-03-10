PSG president Al-Khelaifi storms referee room and breaks equipment in furious outburst after Real Madrid loss

By Seth Vertelney
Getty Images

The club's chief was furious with the officials' decisions as his side crashed out of the Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi stormed the referee's dressing room and broke equipment after his side were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid, according to the referee's report.

Madrid overturned a two-goal deficit in the last-16 second leg, with Karim Benzema's second-half hat-trick sealing a 3-2 aggregate victory for Madrid.

It was the first of Benzema's three goals which enraged PSG, who felt Benzema should have been called for a foul on goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in the build-up.

What did Al-Khelaifi do after the game?

Al-Khelaifi's outburst was documented in the referee's report, which also stated that PSG director of football Leonardo was alongside him.

Al-Khelaifi and Leonardo "behaved aggresively and tried to enter the referee's dressing room. When the referee asked them to leave, the president hit a piece of the assistant's equipment, breaking it."

According to Marca, Al-Khelaifi's behaviour was recorded by a Real Madrid employee, who will likely send the footage to UEFA to study for a possible punishment.

What was said?

"The decision on Donnarumma is not fair," Leonardo said after the game to Canal+. "The foul exists and it is clear. It's impossible not to consult the VAR.

"But I'm not looking for excuses. We'll have to see what we did."

