Group of PSG players including Ousmane Dembele facing sanctions over anti-Marseille chanting after thumping in win in Le Classique - homophobic chants also heard from stands

Four Paris Saint-Germain players could be sanctioned for an offensive chant towards Marseille fans after their Classique win on Sunday evening.

Ousmane Dembele, Randal Kolo Muani, Achraf Hakimi and Layvin Kurzawa allegedly shouted "Marseillais, go f*ck your mothers" as they celebrated the 4-0 victory. A clip posted on social media by Free Ligue 1 shows the four players jumping and chanting, while the rest of the PSG squad refuse to get involved.

PSG fans also face sanctions for alleged homophobic chants directed at the visiting side during the game. According to L'Equipe, their song lasted for nearly 15 minutes, and falls under the French FA's definition of discrimination.

Both PSG and the FA were criticised by Olivier Klein, the inter-ministerial delegate for the fight against racism, anti-Semitism and anti-LGBT hatred (DILCRAH). In a social media post, Klein said he was "Very shocked by the unbearable homophobic chants heard at the Parc des Princes during [the game]".

Article continues below

The government official said he will enter discussions with the club and French FA, and plans to take legal action, if possible.

The minister of sports and Olympics, Amelie Oudea-Castea, later revealed that she has coordinated France football's discriminatory commission, who are expected to open an investigation into the chants. She called on the club to identify specific perpetrators within the group, and 'remove them from the stadiums'.

PSG released a statement in response, pledging to "step up its prevention work in the fight against homophobia, and will be meeting all its partners on this vital issue in the coming days".