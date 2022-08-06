PSG kicked off their Ligue 1 season in brilliant fashion, scoring three goals in the opening 40 minutes away at Clermont Foot. Lionel Messi and Neymar threw it back a few years and linked up brilliantly to score the opening goal of the season just nine minutes into the new season.
Achraf Hakimi then finished off a lightning quick counter attack before Marquinhos nodded home at the back post to make it the perfect first half with Neymar grabbing the assists for both of these goals.
The same duo that made the first did it again, this time Neymar being the provider and Messi finishing what was a relatively simple goal in the end.
Watch: Messi and Neymar link up for the first goal
Messi 🤝 Neymar 💥 Goal— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 6, 2022
Good work down the left as Serabia's cutback is flicked on by Messi to find Neymar who finds the bottom corner 🔥
PSG of the mark 🏎️ pic.twitter.com/8ryJTDTsEC
NEYMAR OPENS THE SCORE!! Amazing goal 🤩🙌— beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) August 6, 2022
0-1
🔥 Enjoy Clermont 🆚 PSG 🇫🇷 live NOW on beIN SPORTS ❗#CF63PSG | #Ligue1 pic.twitter.com/HY66ucVK9i
Hakimi fires home to double the lead for PSG
Counter-attacking at it's finest! ✨— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 6, 2022
Hakimi rounds off a devastating PSG attack with an emphatic strike 🎯 pic.twitter.com/8iBFr7dMOu
Hakimi doubles the lead for PSG with an amazing goal! 🚀🎯— beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) August 6, 2022
0-2
🔥 Enjoy Clermont 🆚 PSG 🇫🇷 live NOW on beIN SPORTS ❗#CF63PSG | #Ligue1 pic.twitter.com/RYv7z3E3ox
Messi and Neymar link up AGAIN for the fourth goal of the night
Neymar and Messi find each other again! 🤝— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 6, 2022
Neymar helps Messi open his Ligue 1 account for the season ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/rqcx1QiIvP
Messi makes it five for PSG
Editors' Picks
MESSI 🤯 pic.twitter.com/KNLvuMdxdr— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 6, 2022
MESSI 😳 STOP THAT! 😍#CF63PSG | #Ligue1 pic.twitter.com/Q8fu1JfWRN— beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) August 6, 2022