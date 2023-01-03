PSG duo Mbappe & Hakimi jet to New York to watch the Brooklyn Nets after shock Lens defeat

- PSG fell 3-1 to Lens
- Duo granted 10 days of rest
- Went to the United States to watch NBA
WHAT HAPPENED? The France and Morocco internationals appeared to quickly get over the shock Ligue 1 defeat on New Year's Day as they were in attendance for the Brooklyn Nets' NBA victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. Nets talisman Kevin Durant walked over to the PSG duo and handed them his jersey while also posing for pictures with the two footballers after another fine display where he bagged 25 points for his team.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG boss Christophe Galtier confirmed that Mbappe and Hakimi have been granted “a few days off” after their swift returns to Parc des Princes following the 2022 World Cup. Mbappe fired France to a runners-up finish in Qatar while Hakimi helped Morocco become the first African nation to reach the semi-finals.
WHAT NEXT? Mbappe and Hakimi are expected to return to action against Rennes in Ligue 1 on January 15, with Lionel Messi also set to be back by then after helping Argentina to a long-awaited global crown in the Middle East.