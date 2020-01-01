PSG defender Abdou Diallo leaves door open for Senegal invitation

The ex-France youth star is ready to switch nationality if he gets a call from Aliou Cisse

Paris Saint Germain centre-back Abdou Diallo is ready to play for as he awaits an invitation to the Teranga Lions set-up or the senior team.

The 24-year-old born in Tours is of Senegalese descent, and he is still eligible to play for the African nation despite featuring across all levels of the French youth team.

A few years back, Diallo captained the France U21 squad but he is yet to be invited to Didier Deschamps' team which has made him consider switching his international allegiance to Senegal.

"Playing for a national team always represents something, I am Franco-Senegalese," Diallo told Europe 1 Sport. "I know this will be a result of my performance at the club. I take it step by step, I focus on doing the best I can at the club, and the rest will follow and I would welcome it with great pleasure.

"Today, yes, I can opt for France or for Senegal. But today, I was not chosen."

After a 1-0 win over Guinea-Bissau on Sunday, Senegal secured their qualification for 2022 in which the 24-year-old would aspire to feature in.

Diallo has played in eight matches this season and he faces competition from Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe and Thilo Kehrer for regular playing time in PSG’s defence.

After overcoming his recent struggle with injuries, the former and defender reiterated his intention to fight for his place.

"Any player would like to be an indisputable player, even if in football this word does not make sense because in a month, in a match, everything can change," he added.

"I'm coming back from injury. I can't snap my fingers and become a starter overnight. It's okay, I accept it.

"But besides that, I work hard in training, I prove every day that the coach can trust me, and can count on me."