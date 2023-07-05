PSG finally confirm Christophe Galtier's dismissal ahead of Luis Enrique's appointment as new head coach

Christophe Galtier's exit from PSG has been confirmed, with the Ligue 1 champions set to unveil Luis Enrique as his replacement.

Galtier finally leaves PSG

Departs after less than a year in charge

Luis Enrique set to be named new boss

WHAT THEY SAID: "At the end of the 2022-2023 financial year, Paris Saint-Germain and Christophe Galtier have decided to end their first-team coaching contract," read a club statement. "The club would like to highlight his professionalism and his commitment, which enabled the Rouge & Bleu to win a historic eleventh French Championship title as well as a Champions Trophy."

