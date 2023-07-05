PSG finally confirm Christophe Galtier's dismissal ahead of Luis Enrique's appointment as new head coach

Gill Clark
Christophe Galtier PSG Ligue 1Getty
PSGC. GaltierTransfersLigue 1Luis Enrique

Christophe Galtier's exit from PSG has been confirmed, with the Ligue 1 champions set to unveil Luis Enrique as his replacement.

  • Galtier finally leaves PSG
  • Departs after less than a year in charge
  • Luis Enrique set to be named new boss

WHAT THEY SAID: "At the end of the 2022-2023 financial year, Paris Saint-Germain and Christophe Galtier have decided to end their first-team coaching contract," read a club statement. "The club would like to highlight his professionalism and his commitment, which enabled the Rouge & Bleu to win a historic eleventh French Championship title as well as a Champions Trophy."

More to follow...