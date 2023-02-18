More tension for PSG as Christophe Galtier becomes angry with sporting director Luis Campos

Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier was furious with technical advisor Luis Campos after his dressing room rant during the clash with Monaco.

WHAT HAPPENED? Campos stormed into the PSG dressing room at half-time of last week's match against Monaco with the team trailing 3-1. The director went on a rant, venting his fury at the team's performance, according to L'Equipe, which annoyed Brazilian stars Marquinhos and Neymar. They were not the only ones irritated by Campos' actions, however, as coach Galtier feels it is not his job to address the players at half-time, GOAL understands.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The relationship between the coach and advisor has been deteriorating for some time. Galtier has not been happy with the club's business in recent transfer windows as the French giants look to compete in Ligue 1 and the Champions League.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Galtier has come under pressure in recent weeks amid PSG's disappointing run. They have now been beaten in three matches in a row, losing to Marseille in the Coupe de France, Monaco in Ligue 1 and then Bayern Munich in the Champions League in midweek. And there are other dressing room problems, including the fractured relationship between Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR PSG? Galtier's team will try to get back to winning ways on Sunday when they take on Lille in Ligue 1.