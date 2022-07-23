'Deep inside him there is a lot of frustration' - PSG boss Galtier acknowledges second-choice Navas dilemma

The former Real Madrid goalkeeper will have to settle for a place on the bench as Gianluigi Donnarumma will be trusted to start most games

Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier has told Keylor Navas that he will be second-choice goalkeeper in the 2022-23 season. The Costa Rica international maintained a key role in the first-team last season, sharing responsibilities with Gianluigi Donnarumma.

But Galtier has opted to make the Italian shot stopper his undisputed first choice after taking over from Mauricio Pochettino this summer.

The manager acknowledges the transition may be difficult, as both goalkeepers have the quality to start for most clubs

What did Galtier say about Navas?

The new coach says he expects Navas to be frustrated after being told he has fallen down the pecking order, but expects him to give his all for the club.

"I was very clear with the goalkeepers at the start of the season, I prefer to operate with a hierarchy at the start of the season," he said after his side beat Urama Red Diamonds in a pre-season friendly.

"He knows what I expect of him in his role as number two. Even if I know that deep inside him there is a lot of frustration. For a club like PSG, it is very important to have two very good goalkeepers."

How has Navas performed for PSG?

Navas joined PSG from Real Madrid in 2019 and has made 106 appearances for the club in all competitions.

He was expected to lose his place in the starting XI once Donnarumma joined from AC Milan last year.

But Navas, who has two years left on his contract, featured 21 times in Ligue 1 last season, while his Italian team-mate was limited to 17.

The pair also shared the responsibility of being the starting goalkeeper in the Champions League, with Donnarumma featuring five times in the competition and Navas playing three times.

Italy international Donnarumma has been open about his own frustration with the situation, making it clear that he wants to play in every game.

He said in April: "I'm here to be the owner [of the No.1 shirt]... I have an excellent relationship with Navas but, as he also said, it was not easy to experience this competition. Things certainly have to change."