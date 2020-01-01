'Tough game against Jamshedpur' - Gerard Nus proud of NorthEast United's effort after unbeaten run comes to an end

The Highlanders boss wants to learn from the defeat against Jamshedpur and move on...

's unbeaten run in the 2020-21 (ISL) season came to an end as they went down 0-1 against Jamshedpur in their seventh game on Friday at the Tilak Maidan.

The Highlanders coach Gerard Nus felt that his team gave its all in a competitive match against Jamshedpur.

"I think we worked hard in the game, we had our chances. They stopped our penalty. So it was a tough game, very competitive. But our effort is something which no one can take away. They are a good side, they gave good players and at the end of the day we knew it was going to be a tight game and they got the three points so congratulations to them," said Nus.

Striker Idrissa Sylla failed to convert a penalty in the 66th minute which could have earned the team at least a point but the Spanish backed the player and instead gave credit to Jamshedpur goalkeeper Rehenesh TP for stopping the shot.

"It is something that happened, Sylla did not want to miss. The goalkeeper is there for a reason, he did his job and did it well. We learn from this and let's hope we convert the next one. We had also missed one penalty in another game but that is part of football. We learn from this and now we will think about the next game which is against Odisha."

Former forward Kwesi Appiah was substituted in the 54th minute of the match and the 30-year-old player expressed his disappointment while leaving the pitch but the manager defended the striker's actions by saying that the action showed how passionate the player is.

"Everyone wants to play 90 minutes because they care and want to help the team and when a player shows this kind of passion for the game I feel very proud. I don't think he did anything wrong to the team and me. He was just disappointed because we were down and he wanted to help more. He did well during his time on the pitch and I am happy with the effort he has put in the game."

The 35-year-old manager is not too worried about the unbeaten run of the team ending and instead lauded his team's efforts on the pitch.

"Now is the time to see how the team sticks together. Sooner or later this would have happened. It has happened to almost every team except two and now is when we see the true character of the team. We have to hold our heads high because the effort was there and I am proud of it. We haven't done everything perfectly even in the games we won and so we have to analyse them for the future," the NorthEast coach signed off.