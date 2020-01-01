Pronay Halder set to sign a three-year extension with ATK

The sturdy midfielder is set to extend his stay with the ISL champions...

Pronay Halder is all set to sign a three-year extension with , Goal can confirm.

The midfielder has struggled with injuries in the recently concluded (ISL) season but has put his bst foot forward whenever called upon. He has played eight matches and has scored one goal. He also provided an assist in the final to Javi Hernandez in the ISL final against .

He has previously represented and FC in the ISL.

More teams

Halder has also put on the jersey and was an integral member of the squad led by coach Sanjoy Sen.

He has played for U19 and was involved in three matches where he scored a stunning goal against Uzbekistan U19.

The Barrackpore-born player became the 496th player to earn a senior cap for on 31 August 2015 against Nepal in an International friendly. He has made 20 appearances and scored a goal. He also captained the Indian team at the in their final group game against Bahrain.