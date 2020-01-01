Kylian Mbappé

'Project Mbappe' - Meaning of the PSG star meme explained & best social posts

Social media has been stormed with Project Mbappe memes, and here's what you need to know about the phenomenon

By the age of 21, Kylian Mbappe has already won one World Cup, four Ligue 1 titles, finished as a runner-up in a Champions League final and was shortlisted for the Ballon d'Or three times.

What were you doing at 21?

Mbappe's sky-rocketing success with PSG and France at such a young age has inspired a whole faction of football fans to try to aspire to the same sort of success. But not for themselves - for their children, with the ultimate goal of raising their child to become the very next Mbappe. Enter: Project Mbappe.

    But what exactly is Project Mbappe? Goal takes a look, as well as the very best of the social media memes surrounding it.

    What is Project Mbappe?

    The concept of Project Mbappe grew as a viral social media phenomenon, which details the fantasy objective of turning your child into the next Kylian Mbappe by way of ruthless and intense football coaching from an early age.

    Project Mbappe is relatively tongue-in-cheek, but there's no denying that raising your son or daughter to become the next GOAT in football is an appealing thought.

    The crux of Project Mbappe is the idea of living vicariously through your child and getting them to emerge as a football prodigy as soon as possible.

    This, then, invites a whole barrage of humour - with football fans joking about turning into soccer moms and envisioning a high-intensity training regime as soon as their child has the ability to walk. 

    The jokes write themselves: having your unborn child listen to the Champions League anthem and making sure they grasp the concept of good footwork while still in the crib.

    Of course, becoming the next Mbappe is no easy feat. Hard work and talent are only one side of Mbappe's skill set - luck, being extraordinarily gifted and genuine good fortune are another, and you can't "Project" that. Mbappes are born, not made.

    But we are happy to be proven wrong - and lie in anticipation for the next generation of young Mbappes to come through.

    Below are some of the greatest reactions to Project Mbappe on Twitter.

    Twitter reacts to Project Mbappe

