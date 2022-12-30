'A story of what is possible' - President Joe Biden pays tribute to late Brazil icon Pele

President Joe Biden has paid tribute to Brazil and Santos legend Pele, who has died at the age of 82 after a long battle with cancer.
The football world has been paying its respects to Pele since his death was announced on Thursday, and the President of the United States has posted his own message on social media.
"For a sport that brings the world together like no other, Pele's rise from humble beginnings to soccer legend is a story of what is possible," he wrote alongside a picture of the two men together. "Today, Jill and I's thoughts are with his family and all those who loved him."
Pele will be remembered as arguably the greatest player ever to grace the game and certainly the only man in history to ever lift the World Cup three times, after being crowned world champion with Brazil in 1958, 1962 and 1970.
The football legend's funeral will take place on January 2, 2023, until the morning of January 3. Pele's public funeral will start at Santos' stadium and last for 24 hours. A parade through the streets of Santos will follow before Pele is laid to rest in a private ceremony at the Memorial Necropole Ecumenica.