'A story of what is possible' - President Joe Biden pays tribute to late Brazil icon Pele

The President of the United States has hailed Pele's rise from "humble beginnings" to "soccer legend" following the icon's death on Thursday.

President Joe Biden has paid tribute to Brazil and Santos legend Pele, who has died at the age of 82 after a long battle with cancer.

The football world has been paying its respects to Pele since his death was announced on Thursday, and the President of the United States has posted his own message on social media.

"For a sport that brings the world together like no other, Pele's rise from humble beginnings to soccer legend is a story of what is possible," he wrote alongside a picture of the two men together. "Today, Jill and I's thoughts are with his family and all those who loved him."