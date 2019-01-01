Premier League will not suffer any Brexit effects says chief exec

The league is an important part of "Brand Britain" says the interim executive, who also says there is constant dialogue with the Home Office

The Premier League will not suffer any ill effects as a result of the United Kingdom leaving the European Union, according to interim chief executive Richard Masters.

As the October 31 Brexit deadline looms, preparations are being stepped up across a number of government departments, with reports this week emerging suggesting that Britain would take a £30bn ($37.5bn) hit as a result.

In spite of those warnings, the Premier League is continuing with business as usual.

“I don't think there is a scenario where the Premier League will be badly affected by Brexit,” Masters told reporters in Shanghai, where he was attending the Premier League Asia Trophy contested by , , West Ham and Newcastle.

“We have to come to an arrangement with the Home Office at some point.

“Obviously no-one knows when Brexit is going to happen.”

A concern arising from Brexit is the possibility that Premier League clubs will lose the ability to attract stars from across the EU, but Masters says discussions are ongoing to ensure the steady flow.

“We're in constant dialogue with the Home Office and the FA and making sure that our clubs can continue to get access from talent from Europe and beyond,” he said.

“I think we will find appropriate accommodation and our clubs will be able to recruit the players they want from abroad.

“At the same time we are developing a cohort of players through the academy system and we have to keep the balance right.

“We have a team of people involved in those conversations, looking at it, talking to all of the different stakeholders involved.”

One of the solutions mooted for the Premier League in the event of a no-deal Brexit was for homegrown player quotas to be introduced, but the CEO does not believe that is the right way to go forward.

“We aren't convinced by the arguments that limiting the number of foreign players and increasing quotas on homegrown players will benefit the team,” he said.

“We certainly think something like that would have a negative impact on the Premier League – and that's what we are talking to the FA about.

“Our clubs want to have full access to talent – and that is our focus.”

The Premier League, according to Masters, provides the country a unique sporting a cultural asset and one that is recognised all over the world.

“I think the government and politicians appreciate what English football in general and the Premier League in particular brings to the country,” he said.

“The Premier League is an important part of 'Brand Britain' around the world and I don't think the government would want to do anything that has a negative impact on the Premier League or the English national team.

“That's why I am sure we will sort it out.”