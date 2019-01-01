Premier League top scorers 2018-19: Salah, Aubameyang & Aguero lead the race

Goal rounds up the top scorers of the Premier League this season, with the likes of Aubameyang, Kane and Salah competing for the award

The Premier League is well into the second half of the season now, and the race to win the Golden Boot – awarded to the league's top-scorer – is heating up.

Goal will keep you updated on the individual goal tallies for the highest-scoring Premier League players this season. Check for frequent updates below!

Premier League 2018-19 Top Scorers

Liverpool sensation Mohamed Salah is looking to defend his title after a record-breaking haul of 32 goals last year nabbed him the prize. Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is off to a flying start as well, along with Tottenham star Harry Kane and Man City forward Sergio Aguero.

A pack including Raheem Sterling, Eden Hazard, Sadio Mane and others are not far behind.

*Correct as of Feb 10, 2019.

Pos Player Club Goals =1 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 17 =1 Sergio Aguero Manchester City 17 3 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Arsenal 15 4 Harry Kane Tottenham 14 =5 Eden Hazard Chelsea 12 =5 Sadio Mane Liverpool 12 =5 Raheem Sterling Manchester City 12 =8 Paul Pogba Manchester United 11 =8 Heung-Min Son Tottenham 11 =10 Callum Wilson Bournemouth 10 =10 Raheem Sterling Manchester City 10 =10 Richarlison Everton 10 =10 Glenn Murray Brighton 10 =10 Aleksandar Mitrovic Fulham 10 =10 Alexandre Lacazette Arsenal 10 =16 Roberto Firmino Liverpool 9 =16 Gylfi Sigurdsson Everton 9 =16 Raul Jimenez Wolves 9 =16 Marcus Rashford Manchester United 9 =16 Anthony Martial Manchester United 9 =21 Felipe Anderson West Ham 8 =21 Marcus Rashford Manchester United 8 =21 Leroy Sane Manchester City 8 =21 Romelu Lukaku Manchester United 8 =21 Josh King Bournemouth 8

Who finished top in 2017-18?

Liverpool striker Salah scored 32 goals last season to win the Premier League Golden Boot, beating previous holder Kane to the top prize.

The Spurs forward missed out on the award narrowly by two goals after clinching it two years in a row, with Aguero coming in third and Jamie Vardy finishing fourth.