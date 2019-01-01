Premier League top four race: Spurs, Arsenal, Man Utd & Chelsea's odds & remaining fixtures

It's looking to be an end-to-end battle as four clubs aim to clinch the last two remaining spots in the top four

With the end of the season hurtling to a close, attention is now focusing on the race to finish in the Premier League top four – which is set to be just as breathlessly exciting as following the conclusion of the title race.

Just a handful of points separate the likes of , , and . With and Man City looking to occupy the top two spots in the table, that means that it only leaves two Premier League spots – third and fourth – that will guarantee football next year.

Premier League top four odds & remaining fixtures

Tottenham are placed at 2/5 to finish in the top four according to bet 365. Mauricio Pochettino's side flirted with a bid for the title but three defeats in five games between the end of February and late March has seen the gap between themselves and leaders Liverpool and Man City widen.

They are tasked with facing Man City three times in just two weeks in both the Premier League and Champions League, with two tough away visits to the Etihad coming in just three days. They won the first leg at their new home stadium 1-0, and should they progress to the semi-finals, they will face either or . They could, however, be forced to do so without captain Harry Kane, who recently picked up another ankle injury.

Arsenal are priced at odds of 10/11 to land a spot in the top four, though a win will guarantee them Champions League football for next season should they fail to finish in third or fourth place. The Gunners have the most favourable fixture run-in compared to the other top four contenders, though Unai Emery will have to decide between prioritising a respectable league finish or Europa League victory should their domestic form slip.

Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea have odds of 5/6 to finish either third or fourth in the table, though they, along with Arsenal, will be having another eye on winning the Europa League. Two huge Premier League battles against Liverpool and then Man United await them in April.

Article continues below

Sarri seems to have steadied the ship at Stamford Bridge – at least momentarily – following their horrendous February form, but winning a trophy is seen as a must for the Italian should he want to keep his post as manager past the end of the season.

Whether or not Man United's appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as permanent head coach was premature is still yet to be determined, but the Red Devils will still fancy their chances of clinching top four, with their odds of doing so priced at 5/2. The Manchester side face difficult challenges in trying to overturn a 1-0 loss away at in the Champions League, as well as playing Man City and Chelsea in the league over just four days.

Tottenham's remaining fixtures

Date Match Competition April 13 Tottenham vs Huddersfield Premier League April 17 Man City vs Tottenham Champions League April 20 Man City vs Tottenham Premier League April 23 Tottenham vs Premier League April 27 Tottenham vs West Ham Premier League May 6 Bournemouth vs Tottenham Premier League May 12 Tottenham vs Premier League

Arsenal's remaining fixtures

Date Match Competition April 15 vs Arsenal Premier League April 18 vs Arsenal Europa League April 21 Arsenal vs Premier League April 24 vs Arsenal Premier League Apr 29 Leicester vs Arsenal Premier League May 4 Arsenal vs Brighton Premier League May 12 vs Arsenal Premier League

Man United's remaining fixtures

Date Match Competition April 13 Man United vs West Ham Premier League April 16 Barcelona vs Man United Champions League April 21 vs Man United Premier League April 24 Man United vs Man City Premier League April 28 Man United vs Chelsea Premier League May 5 Huddersfield vs Man United Premier League May 12 Man United vs Cardiff Premier League

Chelsea's remaining fixtures