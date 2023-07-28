Premier League loan for Kylian Mbappe? Man Utd & Chelsea ask question with PSG open to deal after snub of record-breaking Al-Hilal offer

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly willing to loan Kylian Mbappe to a Premier League club, with Manchester United and Chelsea asking questions.

WHAT HAPPENED? The World Cup-winning France international continues to generate intense exit talk at Parc des Princes after revealing that he will not be extending a contract that is due to expire in 2024. He has been heavily linked with La Liga giants Real Madrid, but no deal has been done as yet.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: That is keeping other suitors interested, with ambitious Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilal putting a record-breaking offer on the table. They were willing to pay €300 million (£257m/$330m) for Mbappe in a transfer fee, while handing him a €700m (£599m/$771m) wage packet. That offer has been snubbed, with the 24-year-old having no desire to head for the Middle East.

AND WHAT'S MORE: According to i news, PSG are now willing to listen to loan offers from teams in England – providing that they are willing to cover all of Mbappe’s hefty wage packet. United, Chelsea and Tottenham are said to have enquired as to the forward’s potential availability, with a deal now financially viable to them without a fee being involved.

WHAT NEXT? Serie A giants Inter and La Liga heavyweights Barcelona are also said to have asked about Mbappe, with PSG eager to be rid of a player that is no longer committed to their cause. The expectation is that he will end up at Real Madrid eventually, but that may not be until the summer of 2024.