Premier League final day: TV channels, streams & how to watch end-of-season fixtures live

Every TV channel and live stream option for fans of Premier League clubs who want to watch the last matchday of 2022-23

The curtains will soon come down on the 2022-23 Premier League season, with only one round of fixtures left to play before the summer break. Manchester City have clinched the title, leaving Arsenal trailing in a cloud of what-might-have-been, while Manchester United secured Champions League football.

Lots of things have been wrapped up already in recent weeks, but there are a few things left to decide on the final day and GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the games on TV and stream live online.

Where to watch Premier League final day fixtures

A total of ten Premier League fixtures will be played on the final matchday of the 2022-23 season and they all kick off at 4:30pm BST (11:30am ET).

DateMatchKick-offTV & stream
May 28Arsenal vs Wolves4:30pm BST / 11:30am ETPeacock
May 28Aston Villa vs Brighton4:30pm BST / 11:30am ETSky Sports Football / Sky GO / Peacock
May 28Brentford vs Manchester City4:30pm BST / 11:30am ETPeacock
May 28Chelsea vs Newcastle United4:30pm BST / 11:30am ETPeacock
May 28Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest4:30pm BST / 11:30am ETPeacock
May 28Everton vs Bournemouth4:30pm BST / 11:30am ETSky Sports Premier League / Sky GO / Sling TV / Peacock
May 28Leeds United vs Tottenham4:30pm BST / 11:30am ETBT Sport 1 / BT Sport app / Peacock / CNBC / Telemundo
May 28Leicester City vs West Ham4:30pm BST / 11:30am ETSky Sports Main Event / Sky GO / Sling TV / Peacock
May 28Manchester United vs Fulham4:30pm BST / 11:30am ETSling TV / Peacock
May 28Southampton vs Liverpool4:30pm BST / 11:30am ETPeacock

Of the ten fixtures, only four will be available to watch live on TV in the United Kingdom. Sky Sports will be broadcasting Aston Villa vs Brighton, Everton vs Bournemouth and Leicester City vs West Ham, while BT Sport is showing Leeds United vs Tottenham.

Highlights of every game will be available to watch on BBC Match of the Day, as well as on the clubs' official YouTube channels.

All ten matches of the Premier League's final day will be available to watch live on TV in the United States. Peacock Premium is showing all games, while Sling TV subscribers will be able to stream three games. Additionally, CNBC and Telemundo will be showing Leeds United against Tottenham.

Premier League permutations

With the champions crowned and most European places confirmed, all eyes will be on the other end of the table on Sunday, as Everton, Leeds United and Leicester City fight - and hope - for survival.

Southampton are already confirmed for the Championship next season, but the remaining two relegation spots will only be decided on the final day of the season.

Further up the table, a place in the Europa Conference League is up for grabs, with Aston Villa, Tottenham and Brentford still in with a chance of European football.

