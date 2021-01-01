Power Horse X Man City - Hunt for Power: Which city hosted the best challenges?

What happened when Manchester City and Power Horse challenged their fans in Cairo, Abu Dhabi and Lagos?

Hunt for Power is a global expedition that took Power Horse fans on a journey from the lush palaces of Abu Dhabi, the wild jungles of Lagos and to the pyramids of Cairo.

Hunt For Power is series of ‘Scavenger Hunts’ that involves the best Power Horse and fans who will be challenged by the best players in the world from the Citizens, from the likes of Sterling, Mahrez and Gabriel Jesus.

Each episode contains 3 challenges and a lot of twists and surprises from the Power Horse team who takes you around the world!

More teams

Abu Dhabi

When #Powerhorse fans in 🇦🇪 were challenged by Manchester City stars in Hunt for Power 👊🤩



The result was 🔥#UnstoppableTogether pic.twitter.com/cFLePM5Mb3 — Goal Africa (@GoalAfrica) January 10, 2021

Lagos

When #PowerHorse fans in Lagos 🇳🇬 were challenged by Manchester City stars in Hunt for Power 👊🤩



Were they unstoppable? ⚡#UnstoppableTogether pic.twitter.com/9vEpguxCDV — Goal Africa (@GoalAfrica) January 10, 2021

Cairo

Article continues below

When #PowerHorse fans in Cairo 🇪🇬 were challenged by Manchester City stars in Hunt for Power 👊🤩



Were they unstoppable? ⚡ #UnstoppableTogether pic.twitter.com/tiE4Hmx3Hn — Goal Africa (@GoalAfrica) January 10, 2021

Vote for your favorite challenge here: