Power Horse X Man City - Hunt for Power: Mahrez and Mendy meet the winners

The Citizens' stars surprised the winners of Hunt for Power

Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy and Riyad Mahrez reserved a great surprise for the winners of « Hunt for Power » challenge, who were selected based on your vote .

The Lagos challengers, who defeated their rivals from Cairo and Abu Dhabi, were excited to receive a call from their Manchester City Idols.

The Algerian and French players congratulated the winners and showed them their exciting prizes.

Hunt for Power is a global expedition that took Power Horse fans on a journey from the lush palaces of Abu Dhabi, the wild jungles of Lagos and to the pyramids of Cairo.

Hunt For Power is series of ‘Scavenger Hunts’ that involved the best Power Horse and Manchester City fans who were challenged by the best players in the world from the Citizens, from the likes of Sterling, Mahrez and Gabriel Jesus.

Each episode contained 3 challenges and a lot of twists and surprises from the Power Horse team who took you around the world!