'I have nothing to apologise for' - Potter reacts to Brighton fans' taunts as Chelsea humiliated in 4-1 loss

WHAT HAPPENED? Potter's Chelsea came up against Brighton for the first time since he left the Seagulls to replace Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge. The Blues were thrashed 4-1 by Brighton and the home fans mocked him by signing "you're getting sacked in the morning".

WHAT THEY SAID: "I have nothing to apologise or say sorry for. I think I did a good job at the club and left it in a good place but people are entitled to their opinions," Potter said when asked about the treatment he received. "It's part of the process. You have to suffer and feel pain in order to grow and get better. Nobody said we were the finished article. We have to take the pain today and learn from it."

Meanwhile, Potter's replacement at Brighton, Roberto De Zerbi, told BBC Sport: "No I don't want to speak for this. I am sorry for these things. I don't know the situation of the past and I don't want to know."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Potter took over as Brighton boss in 2019 and made a positive impact on the Premier League side, leading them to a ninth place finish in the top-flight last season before he was lured to London.

DID YOU KNOW? Saturday's match was the Brighton's first ever league victory against Chelsea and the first time they have scored more than one goal against the Blues.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Potter will hope his side can get back to winning ways in midweek when they take on Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.