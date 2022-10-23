‘Bottom line is, Potter doesn’t like Pulisic’ – Chelsea star facing impossible task, claims USMNT legend Wynalda

Chelsea boss Graham Potter “doesn’t like” Christian Pulisic, claims Eric Wynalda, with the American told his manager “doesn’t want to look at him”.

WHAT HAPPENED? Game time has remained sporadic for the United States international since Potter replaced Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge. Questions continue to be asked of how long Pulisic will be willing to wait for his chance in west London, and his fellow countryman believes he faces an impossible task in trying to win over a coach that clearly does not fancy him.

WHAT THEY SAID: USMNT legend Wynalda has told Vegas Insider of Pulisic’s unfortunate situation: “A lot of comments coming from Graham Potter suggesting that he’s (Pulisic) great around the place, he’s a good player, he’s a good guy, we’re all rooting for him.

"Bottom line is, Graham Potter doesn’t like him. He just doesn’t like him. He’s the one player that if he’s coming down the hallway, he’s looking for the side door. He doesn’t want to talk to him. He doesn’t want to look at him and nobody will admit that.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pulisic was named on the bench once again for Chelsea’s Premier League clash with Manchester United and was only introduced 74 minutes into the contest that finished in a dramatic 1-1 draw.

DID YOU KNOW? Chelsea are now winless in their last 10 Premier League games against Manchester United (D7 L3) – only against Blackburn (12 between 1992 and 1998) and Arsenal (19 between 1995 and 2005) have they ever had a longer winless run in the competition.

WHAT NEXT FOR PULISIC? The talented 24-year-old - who remains captain of his country heading into the 2022 World Cup - is tied to a contract at Chelsea until 2024, but it remains to be seen whether that deal will be honoured.