Possible position movements on Malaysia Super League matchday 5

After a long five-month wait, the 2020 Malaysia Super League finally resumes this weekend!

The 2020 Malaysia officially resumes this weekend after a five-month hiatus due to the global Covid-19 pandemic. Due to the decision to truncate the campaign, each team will now have only seven matches to bag the league title, or secure top-tier safety. There is now a greater urgency to win every match, which should make for more tightly-contested encounters.

Matchday six of the league will be played this weekend, with three teams having the chance to be at the top of the standings after all six encounters are played.

Defending champions Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT, 10 points) are leading the table ahead of their away clash to , but a defeat could see the top spot snatched by either (8) or FC (7).

Pahang vs JDT in 2019. Photo from JDT

Most of the teams however are in the middle of the pack, with third-placed Pahang (6), Sabah (5), Felda United (5) and (5) having a chance to end the weekend in the second spot, while (4), UiTM FC (4), (4) and (3) can go as high as the fourth place.

Selangor, Kedah, UiTM, Petaling Jaya, Melaka and PDRM FA (-2) all risk ending the weekend in the bottom-two spots' relegation zone, but the last-placed Cops are the sole team who will not move places regardless of their result this weekend, due to the huge gap between them and Melaka. Points deduction tends to do that to a team.

JDT (10 points) Perak (8) T'ganu (7) Pahang (6) Sabah (5) Felda (5) Selangor (5) Kedah (4) UiTM (4) PJC (4) Melaka (3) PDRM (-2) 1 o ↑ ↑ 2 ↓ o ↑ ↑ ↑ ↑ ↑ 3 ↓ ↓ o ↑ ↑ ↑ ↑ 4 ↓ ↓ o ↑ ↑ ↑ ↑ ↑ ↑ ↑ 5 ↓ ↓ ↓ o ↑ ↑ ↑ ↑ ↑ ↑ 6 ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ o ↑ ↑ ↑ ↑ ↑ 7 ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ o ↑ ↑ ↑ ↑ 8 ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ o ↑ ↑ ↑ 9 ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ o ↑ ↑ 10 ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ o ↑ 11 ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ o 12 o

o: Current position

↑: Possible climb

↓: Possible drop

League champions will receive an automatic 2021 AFC group stage slot.

Only this season, league runners up will receive an automatic 2021 group stage slot.

Teams finishing in eleventh and twelfth will be relegated.