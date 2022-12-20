'If Portugal call me, I'll listen' - Van Gaal on managerial future after pledging retirement

Louis van Gaal admitted that he would consider an approach from Portugal if given the chance to manage their national team.

Van Gaal makes surprising claim

Would "listen" to Portugal offer

Retired after 2022 World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? Van Gaal confirmed heading into the 2022 World Cup that the tournament would be his last spell as a manager in football, following a sensational career. He guided the Netherlands to the semi-final in 2014 and the quarter-final in Qatar, bowing out to eventual winners Argentina. But while many naturally assumed this was his last act, the 71-year-old made a rather shocking admission on Tuesday.

WHAT HE SAID: Per 3FM, Van Gaal claimed: "I'm retired again. But if [Portugal] call me, I'll listen. That's all I can say."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Portugal also crashed out in the World Cup quarter-final and have since parted with long time manager Fernando Santos as a result, leaving a job opening available. Van Gaal, though, has battled illness throughout his third stint as Netherlands manager, undergoing treatment for prostate cancer while preparing the Oranje for the World Cup.

WHAT NEXT? Van Gaal will most likely have his feet up over the festive period, but will no doubt have his phone on full volume in case a call from the Portuguese FA comes his way.