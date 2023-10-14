Portugal & Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has no plans to announce international retirement as he targets Euro 2024 glory

Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo revealed that he has no plans to quit international football as he targets Euro 2024 glory.

Ronaldo scored a double against Slovakia

Fired Portugal to Euro 2024

Has no plans to retire from international football

WHAT HAPPENED? The Al-Nassr forward struck twice in their 3-2 win over Slovakia on Friday, which propelled them to the Euro 2024 finals. After Goncalo Ramos scored a header from Bruno Fernandes' cross, Ronaldo converted from the spot to double the advantage for the Selecao.

In the second half, Slovakia pulled one back through David Hancko but Ronaldo was once again in the right place at the right time to fire Portugal's third home, which proved to be the difference maker at the end of the match.

After another impactful performance for his nation, the 38-year-old striker brushed aside talks of international retirement and insisted that he will be geared up to bring back the Euro trophy home from Germany next year.

Article continues below

WHAT THEY SAID: "I hope I will be at Euro 2024 as there is still a lot of time left. I hope I won’t have any problem or injury, I hope to play," he told reporters.

"I left Portugal early but it will always be my home. They support me in every stadium in Portugal. The Portuguese must be congratulated too for the reception they gave us and this qualification is also theirs.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 2016 Euro winners are scheduled to travel to Bosnia next for their Euro 2024 qualifier. However, the result will have no consequence on their fate as they have already sealed a berth for the continental competition.

When Ronaldo was quizzed if he remains open to travelling he replied: "Of course, I will go to Bosnia but I don’t know what the coach will decide. I’m always available to help the national team and I love doing that and whatever the coach wants to do. All 24 players are ready to help.”

IN ONE PHOTO:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Although Ronaldo will travel to Bosnia, it remains to be seen if Roberto Martinez will give him a run on October 16 at the Bilino Polje Stadium in Zenica.