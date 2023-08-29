Police investigating alleged attack on Jamaal Lascelles after gang of men 'threatened to shoot' Newcastle captain in city centre brawl

Police are investigating a brawl in Newcastle city centre in which Magpies captain Jamaal Lascelles and his teenage brother were allegedly attacked.

The 29-year-old defender had been on a night out with his younger brother on Saturday August 19, during which they attended the Chinawhite nightclub, when a fight broke out in the early hours.

Footage of the incident in question has been circulated on social media.

Within the video that has been released online, Lascelles and his 19-year-old brother appear to be seen getting caught up in an altercation with an angry gang.

It is claimed that Lascelles’ sibling was elbowed in an “unprovoked attack” before bottles were thrown and “six to eight” men joined the argument and threw punches “from all angles”.

Witnesses claim that Lascelles’ attackers said they were going to "shoot” the Nottingham-born star as he attempted to protect his brother - as reported by the Daily Mail.

A friend of Lascelles was taken to hospital following the incident, with the group responsible for inflicting bodily harm having left the scene before emergency services arrived.

Newcastle are not commenting on the incident, but they are aware of it.

Northumbria Police have confirmed that an investigation has been opened following a report of disorder on the street, with an appeal being made for further information.

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police has said: “Shortly after 4am on Sunday, August 20, we received a report of disorder involving a number of people on Westgate Road, in Newcastle city centre.

“Officers attended, however, it is believed that those involved had already left the scene before they arrived. Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should use the 'Tell Us Something' page of our website or call 101, quoting NP-20230820-0227.”