Poland call up USMNT-eligible star Slonina for UEFA Nations League squad

Chicago Fire star Gabrel Slonina has been named in Poland's 39-man squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League games in June.

Slonina, who was born in the U.S. and is a homegrown star for the Fire, was the only goalkeeper named in this year's NXGN list, having been compared to both Gianluigi Buffon and Manuel Neuer since his breakout in MLS.

The teenager has been called into the U.S. men's national team camp before, but has yet to feature for the senior team after playing extensively for the U.S. at youth level.

Who is NXGN star goalkeeper Slonina?

The 17-year-old goalkeeper has already established himself as one of the best in MLS, keeping nine clean sheets in 22 career appearances thus far.

He's been heavily linked with a move to Europe, with Chelsea, Juventus and Manchester United among those reportedly interested.

Slonina has now been called up to Poland, joining a goalkeeper pool that includes Wojciech Szczęsny, Lukasz Skorupski,Bartlomiej Dragowski and Kamil Grabara.

The goalkeeper is one of several dual nationals who have yet to formally commit to the U.S., with manager Gregg Berhalter often saying he advises dual nationals to test the waters of both sides before formally deciding on their international future.

Article continues below

USMNT-eligible midfielder Richie Ledezma, who plays as PSV, has made headlines recently as Mexico push to bring him into the fold.

Slonina and Poland are set to face Belgium, Wales and the Netherlands in the Nations League in June.

Further reading