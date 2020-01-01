‘I told Pogba he was wrong to return to Man Utd’ – Marchisio wants World Cup winner back at Juventus

The Frenchman’s former Bianconeri team-mate advised the midfielder to head for Spain, rather than England, in the summer window of 2016

Paul Pogba was warned off a return to in the summer of 2016, with Claudio Marchisio revealing that he advised the Frenchman against leaving for Old Trafford.

A record-breaking £89 million ($103m) transfer package was pieced together by the Red Devils as they sought to give Jose Mourinho the tools he required to be successful at the Theatre of Dreams.

The addition of Pogba was considered to be a shrewd one for United, with the all-action midfielder having become a global superstar in the four years since he packed his bags for Turin.

More teams

Finding himself back in familiar surroundings, with a role as club talisman up for grabs, was expected to take the 27-year-old’s game to even greater heights.

That has not been the case, with form and fitness issues having blighted Pogba’s second stint in Manchester.

Marchisio, who once operated in the same Juventus midfield as the World Cup winner, says he told a former team-mate that heading back to was “wrong”, but his words fell on deaf ears.

The ex- international is now hoping that Pogba can be talked into retracting his steps in the opposite direction, with speculation suggesting that the Bianconeri are keen on a reunion.

“I would be very happy,” Marchisio told Tuttosport when asked about the transfer talk.

“I told him that he was wrong to go to Manchester and that if he really wanted to change he should choose .

“Having said that, his return would be extremely positive, Paul would be reborn in the environment he loves and pampers him the most.

“And he would give Juventus a lot as they need someone like him in the middle: he is a great professional.”

Juve are said to be in the market for another creative midfielder, with Marchisio conceding that there is room for improvement in that department within Maurizio Sarri’s squad.

A man who took in 389 appearances for the Bianconeri in his playing career added: “Lately no great midfielders have emerged, it's a matter of cycles.

Article continues below

“Today Juventus have the best elements in attack and defence, but they also have an excellent midfield.

“It has been unfortunate for them in that area this season, with the injuries and departures.

“Miralem Pjanic carried the unit on his shoulders up until January and was very good. I love [Rodrigo] Bentancur and he is still growing as a player.”