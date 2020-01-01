Pogba & Winston out? Glazer-owned Man Utd & Buccaneers face crucial decisions amid on-field mediocrity

There are a number of parallels between what is happening at Old Trafford and also across the Atlantic at the Glazers' underperforming NFL franchise

The Glazer family owns both and the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the two teams have plenty in common.

They both play in their sport's most-watched league. They both wear red. They both make massive amounts of money. Perhaps most importantly, though, they both have experienced several seasons of uninterrupted mediocrity due to mismanagement and a lack of a long-term plan.

On two fronts, the Glazers face several massive decisions this summer, following a number of downtrodden years featuring a revolving door of coaches.

Malcolm Glazer purchased the Buccaneers in 1995 for £148 million ($192m), a league-record fee at the time. With that move, Glazer took over a perennially bad franchise, and he instantly brought success. The Buccaneers, spurred on by the hiring of legendary coaches Tony Dungy and Jon Gruden, were contenders, going so far as to win the Super Bowl in 2002. According to Forbes, the team is now worth $2.2 billion (£1.7bn).

The Glazers' controversial purchase of Manchester United was completed in 2005 in a £790m ($1.02bn) takeover. Malcolm's sons, Joel and Avram, took charge and the club initially continued marching towards success. The Red Devils won five Premier League titles between 2006 and 2013 and claimed the 2008 crown. Forbes values United at £2.92bn ($3.8bn).

But in the years since both takeovers, while the value has shot up, the winning has stopped.

The Buccaneers have not been any good since Gruden left in 2008. Manchester United, meanwhile, can say the same since Sir Alex Ferguson's 2013 departure.

That is what brings us to this year, one which will be vital for both teams going forward. United continue to fall further and further behind their rivals, with long-time enemies and firmly perched atop the Premier League. The Red Devils' slide towards the rest of the pack has been frustrating, but watching their heated rivals ascend in their place has been all the more infuriating.

Now, there is no easy comparison to that scenario with the NFL, especially with a Bucs team that does not have anywhere near the prestige as their sister club in . But these are the facts: the Bucs have missed the playoffs in 12 consecutive seasons and are currently on their fifth head coach since Gruden's departure. Bruce Arians is the main man now, and the team's 7-9 record was better than many expected, but still nowhere close to winning a Super Bowl.

Furthermore, at Old Trafford and in Tampa Bay, the ownership group must decide what to do with their most important player. Letting him go would be an admission that things haven't gone to plan, a confession that mistakes were made. Keeping him, though, could set the team back years, on and off the field.

Jameis Winston, the Bucs' starting quarterback, is in need of a new contract. The No.1 overall pick in 2015, Winston has been a unique combination of electrifying and frustrating. He can make all the throws and has proven himself as a leader, but he has yet to find a way to limit the costly mistakes that lead to losses.

This past season, he became the first-ever quarterback to throw for 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. His 33 passing touchdowns were the second most in the NFL behind only MVP Lamar Jackson. His 30 interceptions were the most in the league, nine more than second-place Baker Mayfield.

For every step forward, there's seemingly an even heavier step back. Arians said as much recently when asked if he could win with a quarterback other than Winston. "Another quarterback? Oh, yeah. [If] we can win with this one, we can definitely win with another one too."

The Buccaneers have three options. They could sign Winston to a long-term deal, committing to the quarterback for the foreseeable future. They could keep him on a one-year franchise tag with a massive salary cap hit and delay the big decision. Or they can let him walk and acknowledge it's time to rebuild.

Even keeping Winston would bring changes. Given the NFL's salary cap, paying to keep the quarterback would limit money available for other positions. The team's defense was what made the Bucs competitive last season, and keeping Winston would surely mean letting several of those players walk. The team would then need to replace key defensive players like Jason Pierre-Paul and Ndamukong Suh on significantly cheaper contracts.

If they let him go, though, they face a massive rebuild. They'd need to bring in a new quarterback and could turn to a veteran like Philip Rivers in free agency. They'd also likely bring in someone young through the draft, although it will be hard to get anyone worthwhile with the 14th pick. The most likely scenario would be to bring in a veteran to bridge the gap while the club opts to pick a new QB in the draft this year or next.

The other is a massive trade to move up and pursue one of this year's star QBs in the draft but, once again, giving up those assets is a decision that could set the team back years. The Bucs' big problem is that they aren't good enough to compete with the league's best teams, but not bad enough to blow it all up and completely start from scratch.

The Winston decision is a similar situation to what United face with Paul Pogba. The midfielder, like Winston, has been mercurial. At times, the World Cup winner looks like the best midfielder in the world, capable of making any pass or scoring from any angle. At others, he disappears by either remaining quiet on the field or absent altogether due to injury. At some point, Ed Woodward and Co. will need to make a call on what to do with Pogba, whose expected departure will have major ramifications on the club.

Letting a player as talented as Pogba move on will be a bitter pill to swallow, especially given the massive fee the club paid to bring him back to Old Trafford. However, with or without the Frenchman, it doesn't appear the Red Devils are going anywhere at the moment, so a massive transfer fee could be a good place to start fresh with new faces.

And then there's coaching. The Bucs are committed to Arians, who has a strong history of NFL success. He was fantastic with the Arizona Cardinals, establishing the team as a contender after previously seeing his reputation explode following an interim stint with the Indianapolis Colts. All things considered, last season was a positive step forward under Arians but, if this franchise's history is anything to go by, any slight hint of instability could be catastrophic.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's position appears to be less safe. Like Arians, the Norwegian is the latest in a revolving door of coaching hires and, like Arians, there were initial bursts of optimism from his first season in charge. However, that optimism faded away. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Manchester United move on again, continuing this seemingly never-ending search for a Ferguson successor.

Two clubs on two continents under one ownership group are experiencing intertwining fates. A number of decisions led to their successes under Glazer ownership and several others have put them on a path towards their current situation. Both clubs face turning points this summer, and those turning points could be the difference between a positive future and an extension of this mediocrity they find themselves in.