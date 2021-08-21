Pogba will not be sold by Man Utd - Solskjaer

The midfielder has less than a year left on his contract but the club are trying to persuade him to sign an extension

Paul Pogba will not leave Manchester United in the current transfer window, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists.

The midfielder continues to be linked with a move away from Old Trafford as Paris Saint-Germain are reported to want the France international.

Pogba is in the last year of his contract with United and Solskjaer said in July that the club were in talks to tie him to a new deal.

What has been said?

Although Pogba has not come to an agreement with the Red Devils so far, Solskjaer does not see him leaving before the transfer window closes on August 31.

"Yes, I expect Paul to be here when the first of September comes," the United boss told reporters.

“If you've got a five-year contract or a one-year contract, when you sign for Man Utd you have to rise to the challenge of performing on a consistent level.

“I'm not worried whatsoever that the length of any player's contract is changing the level of their motivation and inspiration. You want to play well for your team, your team-mates, yourself, your family, every time you play.

“What I expect is that the attitude and the approach to every game is the right one. That we have the same focus, the right focus, the right professionalism and, with that, I have no worries about Paul whatsoever.”

He added: “As a footballer, when you look around and you see good footballers next to you, that puts another layer of responsibility on yourself and your own performances.

“You have to play well to be in the team, you have to play well to be successful in this team.

“Paul is enjoying his football and I've said many times, my job is to make sure we're getting the best out of Paul and Bruno (Fernandes) and all the very good players we've got within a team structure.

“For me, to make players stay at Man Utd, when you see a good squad and get good results that helps.

“There was no better place to be when I was a player because we kept on winning.”

Will Pogba sign a new deal?

The 28-year-old's future has been the subject of constant speculation, but Solskjaer is confident he will commit to a new deal.

The Norwegian said last week that the progress United have made over the last year will persuade Pogba that the club can match his ambition and lead to him signing an extension.

Article continues below

Meanwhile, former midfielder Paul Scholes has predicted he will remain at the Premier League side for the long term, saying: "I think he’ll end up signing a new contract.

"If this team carries on in this manner, progressing like it is – I don’t want to get too excited – but it’s a team that can go on and win trophies and that’s what he wants to do."

Further reading