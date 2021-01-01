Pogba should have been sent off for elbowing Aurier - Mourinho

The Tottenham boss believes his side could have avoided defeat to Manchester United had the referee spotted the incident early in the game

Jose Mourinho claims Paul Pogba should have been sent off during Manchester United's 3-1 win against Tottenham on Sunday.

The Premier League clash was marred by controversy as Red Devils striker Edinson Cavani had a goal disallowed in the first half for a foul on Son Heung-min by Scott McTominay in the build-up.

But Pogba avoided punishment earlier in the game when he tried to tackle Serge Aurier, only to catch the full-back's face with his arm.

What has been said?

"We played against a good team, lots of strong players in midfield. We had great occasions to score a second goal. We hit the woodwork and were dominant in that period," he told Sky Sports.

"My opinion was a good game. My opinion was we didn't deserve this result at all. We were unlucky because maybe Pogba should get a red card for an elbow on Serge Aurier."

Asked about United's goal which was ruled out, Mourinho said: "I don't know anything anymore [about VAR]. I watched Fulham versus Wolves. I don't understand anything anymore. Sometimes you get, sometimes you don't get. I don't know how to comment. You don't celebrate a goal because you are afraid."

How did Man Utd beat Spurs?

Despite Son opening the scoring 40 minutes into the match in north London, United were able to bounce back in the second half.

Fred equalised before the hour mark when he tucked home the rebound after Cavani had a shot saved by Hugo Lloris.

Cavani then met Mason Greenwood's cross to head United into the lead with just over 10 minutes left.

Greenwood then got in on the scoring in stoppage time when he scored from close range after Pogba teed him up.

What does the result mean for United and Spurs?

United have now won four Premier League matches in a row and remain in second place.

They have cut the gap to leaders Manchester City to 11 points after Pep Guardiola's men lost 2-1 to Leeds on Saturday.

Spurs, meanwhile, have fallen even further behind in the race for a Champions League place as they sit six points behind fourth-place West Ham.

