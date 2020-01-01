'It's time for Pogba to move on' - Real Madrid-linked star has been nothing but a 'problem' for Man Utd, says Ince

The former Red Devil sees no reason for the enigmatic Frenchman to stick around at Old Trafford beyond the end of the current season

Paul Ince says Paul Pogba has been nothing but a "problem" for since his return to the club and that it's time for him to "move on" amid links with .

Pogba has endured a frustrating start to the 2020-21 campaign which has seen his commitment to United's cause called into question yet again.

The 27-year-old has faced constant criticism since making his way back to Old Trafford from for £89 million ($116m) in 2016, with form and fitness issues ultimately preventing him from living up to that huge price tag.

He now finds himself playing second fiddle to Bruno Fernandes, Fred and Scott McTominay in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans, having had a spell in quarantine between August and September after contracting coronavirus.

Pogba has had to make do with a cameo appearance from the bench in each of the Red Devils' last three fixtures, with the 0-0 draw at home to on Saturday his latest outing.

United decided to trigger the one-year extension in the World Cup winners' contract earlier this month, having seen him admit to harbouring dreams of a move to Madrid while away on international duty with .

Madrid are being tipped to launch an official bid for the midfielder next year, but Solskjaer talked up his importance to the squad following the stalemate against the Blues.

"I think Paul, all three games this week, he's really come on and made a very positive impact," said the Norwegian boss. "He's been out for a while with coronavirus this summer, so he's getting better and better and maybe more his shape. Maybe I was unfair to him starting him that early in the first few games but he's coming on and he's done great when he's come on."

Ince doesn't think Pogba is having a positive effect on the rest of the group at Old Trafford though, and has urged the Red Devils to part ways.

"Paul Pogba should be on the pitch, this is a big, big game," the ex-United star told beIN Sport. "For him to be sitting on the bench and watching, with no disrespect, McTominay and Fred playing in his position, I would be saying, ‘I must be doing something wrong if I can’t get in this team’.

"I know he has had an injury and he might be trying to bring him on a little later on. But I think it is time to move on. He has come out in the last two weeks and said he wants to join Real Madrid.

"I think his performances since he has been here have been inconsistent. Paul Pogba is a world-class player and when he moved to Old Trafford I thought, ‘great’, but all he has done is been a problem. The fans have gone against him and now Bruno Fernandes has come in and shown what you need to do to be a Manchester United player.

"He has performed consistently and Paul Pogba hasn’t done that and that is why he finds himself on the bench."