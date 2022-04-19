'F*ck off, Pogba!' - Midfielder's Man Utd career reaching a sorry conclusion

Since Paul Pogba’s £90 million ($117m) return to Manchester United, there hasn’t been a player to divide the club’s fanbase as much as he has.

His inconsistent displays have frustrated United supporters – as they watch him shine in a France shirt – and they have longed for the time when he would produce the same quality on a regular basis for his club.

But time has run out and so has the fans’ patience.

The World Cup winner was booed off by some home supporters in the Premier League win against Norwich at Old Trafford on Saturday before a chorus of 'F*ck off, Pogba!' from the Stretford End as he took his place on the bench.

It’s widely accepted that he will leave this summer at the end of his contract and many at the club’s training ground say he will be missed, citing his friendly and humorous persona as a welcome presence at Carrington.

However, as evidenced by the reaction from a section of supporters on Saturday afternoon, it seems very few fans will miss his presence on the pitch.

As he walked off, following the 3-2 win, he was booed again and he cupped his hand to his ear in retaliation.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick believes it is unfair for fans to take their frustrations out on one player.

Those who turned against him, however, would probably argue that their reaction isn’t based solely on this season’s debacle.

Instead, it is the sad but inevitable fallout from six years of disappointment.

Boos for Pogba as he is replaced by Rashford. Some in the Stretford End chanting 'f*** off Pogba.' — Charlotte Duncker (@CharDuncker) April 16, 2022

When he returned from Juventus for his second spell, he was sold as the saviour, the academy graduate returning to get United back to the top.

The club failing to land a Premier League title since Sir Alex Ferguson retired cannot be blamed on the midfielder but he has not been the transformative figure everyone expected.

Is that his fault?

He said during the last international break that he hasn’t been playing in his best position. It’s a familiar tale spun by the 29-year-old, and to some extent he has a fair argument.

Most of the time he was used in a double pivot by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, while Rangnick used him as the sole holding midfielder in the win against Norwich at the weekend.

There have been times when he has been appeased and the system has suited him, and yet the performances have barely improved.

There are six games left of Pogba’s United career. Some supporters would rather not see him in the shirt again but Rangnick needs him.

Sources around the club say United are unhappy with the fixture schedule, which has seen the home game against Chelsea moved to next week after Thomas Tuchel’s side reached the FA Cup final.

Rangnick cannot understand the decision to squeeze the game in next week and for the club to then have a huge break just before the end of the season.

Paul Pogba's reaction when he was booed by his own fans 😕 pic.twitter.com/FlFymoEpF6 — GOAL (@goal) April 16, 2022

GOAL sources also understand that Fred, who has been one of the side’s most reliable players, will be unavailable through injury. It means Rangnick has little choice other than to play Pogba.

With the injuries in the United squad, it is likely Rangnick will have to start the game against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday night with two midfielders who will not be at the club next season.

Nemanja Matic announced on Friday night he would not be staying on beyond the end of the campaign and everybody is aware that Pogba has shown no desire to put pen to paper on a new deal to keep him in Manchester.

In the past, this was a fixture in which United fans would have looked to the Frenchman to pull out a talismanic display to lead them to victory.

Instead, as his career in Manchester drifts to its conclusion, there are some who would rather see 19-year-old Hannibal Mejbri take his place.

It is a sorry end to what was a much-hyped United career.