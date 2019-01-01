'Pogba lost total respect for Mourinho' - Scholes sees Man Utd star showing true colours under Solskjaer

The former Red Devils midfielder is pleased to see a World Cup winner playing to his potential having been among his harshest critics in the past

Paul Pogba “lost total respect” for Jose Mourinho, says Paul Scholes, with the Manchester United midfielder now “playing with his brain” and delivering the goods under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

A difficult opening to the 2018-19 campaign saw questions asked of the form and future of the France international.

His strained relationship with Mourinho sparked transfer talk as he was dropped from the starting XI and stuck on the bench.

United’s decision to make a managerial change in December has helped to revitalise their fortunes, with Pogba among those to have burst back into life during a nine-game unbeaten run.

Scholes is pleased to see the 25-year-old playing to his full potential, with the Red Devils legend having been among his harshest critics in the past.

The ex-United star told Radio 5 Live of Solskjaer’s ability to bring the best out of an enigmatic former Juventus playmaker: “It’s difficult. Obviously that’s what Ole has done.

“I’m not sure that [Massimiliano] Allegri at Juventus would have had that kind of attitude with him.

“I think it’s just down to the player. I’ve been one of his biggest critics and I hated doing it, but the reason I was doing it is because I've played alongside the lad.

“I’ve seen over the years what a talent this player is. For the first part of this season and probably last year he was playing for himself.

“I think he lost total respect for the manager, which I don’t agree with totally.

“Now he’s playing with his brain and he’s using the quality he has. You’ve seen the last 8-10 games what a player he is and what a player he can be.”

Since Solskjaer took the reins at Old Trafford, Pogba has delivered six goals and four assists.

United will be looking for him to make a telling contribution again on Sunday when they make the trip to Leicester.