Pogba ‘frustrated’ but ‘hungry’ to return for Man Utd as exit talk continues to rage around him

The France international midfielder has seen injury restrict him to eight appearances in 2019-20, with lockdown coming as he closed on full fitness

Paul Pogba admits to being “frustrated” by his injury-enforced absence at but remains “hungry” to return for the Red Devils as transfer talk continues to rage around him during the coronavirus lockdown.

Fitness issues have restricted the international to just eight appearances in the 2019-20 season.

He had been working his way back into contention at Old Trafford as the coronavirus pandemic struck and football was placed into an indefinite state of postponement.

Pogba finds himself still stuck on the sidelines as a result, with the current campaign proving to be a forgettable one for him on a personal level.

The 27-year-old has continued to make plenty of headlines despite not figuring on a regular basis, with questions being asked of his future at United, but his intention is to get back on the field as soon as possible.

Pogba, whose last outing came on Boxing Day against Newcastle, told the Red Devils’ official podcast: “I've been frustrated, a long time ago.

“Now I'm almost there, so I'm just thinking about getting back and training fully with the team and everything.

“You think bad but I've never had something like this in my career, so I always take it in a good way.

“It makes me more hungry to come back and do well. And, yeah, it just shows me as well how much I love football.

“You have to be very patient because, well my injury, I don’t know if people really know what happened.

“So I had a foot injury, which came in the game against . It was early this season and so I carried this for a long time, training and trying to be playing with it. After I stopped, I found I had a fracture.

“I had a cast on it, a plaster-cast, so it went very well but too well. The bone got bigger and so, when I came back again, I played those two games against and Newcastle, I could feel something again.

“So I had to have an operation and now here I am. I don’t feel anything and, hopefully, I’ll be back very soon.”

Pogba admits to missing the matchday routine after being ruled out for so long, with there a desire on his part to make his mark with United in the immediate future, regardless of what his career may have in store long-term.

“I don’t even know how it feels like anymore,” added the World Cup winner.

“I can’t wait to have this feeling again. I miss it because that’s my job, to play football. I really enjoy playing football.”