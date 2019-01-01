Pogba enjoying best ever season as goal tally hits double figures

The midfielder took his Premier League goal tally up to 11 with a decisive role in Saturday's 3-0 win over Fulham

Paul Pogba has taken his league goal tally into double figures in a single season for the first time in his career.

The French midfielder scored twice against Fulham on Saturday as Manchester United picked up a 3-0 win at Craven Cottage.

The 25-year-old opened the scoring 14 minutes in when he got onto a pass from Anthony Martial to fire in at the near post before converting a penalty in the second half.

Pogba has been in sensational form since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was drafted in as caretaker manager following Jose Mourinho's sacking in December. He has netted eight times in the nine league games he has played under the Norwegian coach, adding to the three he buried in the first 15 games of the campaign. That means 36% of the goals he has scored in his Premier League career have come during Solskjaer's time in charge.

"It's always great to score goals but the most important thing is to win games. When you don't win, it's not the same feeling," Pogba told Sky Sports .

"I feel great, the team feels good, and we just have to carry on like this. This game was really important. It's a good sign, it gives confidence to the team. We have to carry on like that to stay in the top four."

He is not the only one to have been rejuvenated by the change in manager.

As well as setting up Pogba for the opener, Martial netted one of his own, meaning he has now been involved in 50 Premier League goals. With 33 of his own and 17 assists, he has played a role in more goals than any team-mate since his debut in September 2015.

United are now back among the top four, sitting a point ahead of Chelsea before Maurizio Sarri's men take on Manchester City on Sunday. United were 11 points behind the Blues when Mourinho was let go, but are back in contention with a rare run of form - the streak of six consecutive away wins in all competitions is a first for the club since May 2009.

Article continues below

Pogba added: "It feels great. It's what we wanted since Ole came. We want to be in the top four. There's still a long way to go but we want to stay there.

"We were very far and now, to get back to the top four, is a good result. But, like I said, we have big games coming up. It's not going to be easy.

"It's always good but the big teams now just stay there. When we need three points, we get the three points, when we're playing away. There are big games coming up and that will decide where we're going to stay at the end of the season."