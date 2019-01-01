Pochettino will stay at Spurs and make six signings this summer, says UEFA Cup hero Miller

A legendary figure in north London expects a highly-rated coach to stay put this summer and receive the transfer window backing that he deserves

Mauricio Pochettino “is not going anywhere”, according to legend Paul Miller, with the Argentine being backed to bring six new signings into his squad this summer.

Questions have been asked of the South American’s ongoing presence in north London.

He has done little to curb that speculation with admissions that he will be making a decision on his future after a Champions League final date with Liverpool in June 1.

Pochettino says that he needs to see his ambition matched in order to stay on, with Spurs having made no additions to their ranks in the last two transfer windows.

Miller expects that situation to change, with there no chance that Daniel Levy and Co. will allow a prized asset to move on.

A hero of Tottenham’s 1984 UEFA Cup win told The Sun: “There’s no uncertainty. Mauricio is not going anywhere.

“If he was, I think was going to be the one. Mauricio is already getting £10 million a year, and he’s not about money, anyway.

“He’s a very passionate, open man who wears his heart on his sleeve. He’s tactile, he cuddles you, he’s warm — but you know that if you f*ck with him, he’ll kill you.

“When he looks at you, he’s got black eyes and being sent off 13 times in proves the point. I think he’s still in the top ten for red cards there.”

Miller believes that passion will be rewarded, with Spurs ready to spend again after moving into a new home.

He added: “Now we have the best stadium in the world and we’ll attract some of the best players because of that.

“I think Mauricio will get what he needs — six in, six out. Those six they won’t be over 25 and there will be two or three Englishmen, because Poch likes that.

“The top 11 clubs are the six from , plus , Real Madrid, , PSG and .

“In income terms, we’re now eight or nine in the world. Six or seven years ago we were Leicester, , West Ham, .

“We’re on a new planet now. Different gravy. Now we need to march on.”

Tottenham secured another top-four finish in the Premier League during the 2018-19 campaign, while a first European Cup success could wrap up the season in style.