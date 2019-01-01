Pochettino thanks Levy & Tottenham's supporters in first statement after sacking

The Argentine has broken his silence and wished Spurs all the best for the future after being relieved of his managerial duties last week

Mauricio Pochettino has expressed his gratitude towards Daniel Levy and 's supporters in his first statement since behind sacked by the club on November 21.

The Argentine spent over five years at Spurs, helping to transform the side into top four regulars, while also masterminding a run to the final last season.

Unfortunately, the Lilywhites were unable to build on that success at the start of 2019-20 campaign, slipping to 14th in the Premier League table after 12 fixtures.

Pochettino ended up paying the ultimate price, with Tottenham chairman Levy wielding the axe last Tuesday before appointing former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho as the 47-year-old's replacement less than 24 hours later.

No comments were issued publicly by Pochettino in the wake of the decision, but he has now released a statement via the League Manger's Association (LMA) saying a final goodbye to the club's fans and staff.

“I would like to thank Joe Lewis and Daniel Levy for giving me the opportunity to be part of Tottenham Hotspur’s history," he said.

"I would like to thank also everyone I met at Tottenham, all the club staff and the football players during these five and a half years.

"Finally I would like to give a special mention to the fans who make this club so great with their fantastic support.

"I gave the best of me to accomplish the objectives I was asked for in our first meeting. There were equally tough challenges as exciting successes.

"Best wishes for the future, I am sure we will cross paths again.”

The former boss is not expected to be out of work for long, with a number of top European clubs thought to be interested in his services.

Pochettino has been heavily linked with a permanent post at , while also being tipped to replace either Zinedine Zidane at or Ernesto Valverde at .

It has even been suggested that the ex-Tottenham tactician could succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at , but it is not yet clear where he will continue his managerial career.

Spurs, meanwhile, have already hit the ground running under their new manager, securing a 3-2 Premier League win over Tottenham on Saturday before beating Olympiacos 4-2 in the Champions League three days later.

Next up for Mourinho's side is a home clash with Bournemouth this weekend, before the enigmatic head coach returns to Old Trafford to face United on December 4.