Pochettino makes huge claim that Mbappe is staying at PSG to deal transfer blow to Real Madrid

Mauricio Pochettino has claimed that there is a "100 per cent" chance that he and Kylian Mbappe will still be at Paris Saint-Germain next season.

Mbappe's current contract at PSG is due to expire on June 30, and the club have not yet been able to reach an agreement with the striker over an extension.

Real Madrid are reportedly pushing hard to sign Mbappe on a free transfer, but Pochettino has now come out to insist that he will remain at Parc des Princes beyond the summer.

What has Pochettino said about Mbappe?

The Argentine manager has also rubbished speculation over his own future amid reports PSG are set to sack him after a disappointing 2021-22 campaign that saw a Ligue 1 title triumph do little to detract from an early Champions League exit.

Asked how likely it is that PSG will keep him on as head coach and manage to tie Mbappe down to a fresh contract, Pochettino told a press conference on Thursday: "100 per cent in both cases."

