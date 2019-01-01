Pochettino in the dark on Spurs' Dybala bid and Eriksen's future in unfair window

The Spurs boss claims to be unaware of how close the club came to landing the Juventus star and has bemoaned the timing of the Premier League deadline

Mauricio Pochettino claims to be in the dark when it comes to ’s efforts to land Paulo Dybala on transfer deadline day, while he is also unsure what the future holds for Christian Eriksen.

One of the biggest stories prior to the passing of the Premier League deadline was Spurs’ pursuit of an international on the books at .

In the end, no deal was done, with image rights proving to be a stumbling block that could not be navigated.

Pochettino must therefore make do with the attacking options already at his disposal, but he says he was never given any indication that Dybala would be arriving anyway.

Quizzed on reported interest in a fellow countryman, the Spurs boss said: “It is true that we were linked with a lot of players. Such a name like you are telling me now. These are rumours and you never know if they are true.

“I am now going to start my sixth season at Tottenham and lots of players are linked with moving in and moving out. Of course, it is difficult for the fans to know, but I cannot speak about rumours and players at other clubs.

“I cannot talk about rumours. Maybe yes, maybe no. We signed very good talented young players like Ryan Sessegnon, Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele. They are still young and can improve. They are not a final product and they need to prove they can be a top player at a club like Tottenham.

“They have the talent to improve. We will provide the platform for them to improve and be the players we expect they can be.”

There is still the chance for Tottenham to bolster their ranks within the free agent market, but Pochettino is not expecting much movement there.

He added: “We will see what happens, but I am so happy. I was happy before, but now I am even more happy. I am a happy man.”

One deal which could dampen Pochettino’s mood would involve Danish playmaker Eriksen heading out of north London.

He has entered the final year of his contract and has been linked with the likes of and .

Recruitment windows remain open across Europe and Pochettino believes that is something which needs to be addressed, with English sides now at a disadvantage.

Article continues below

He said when asked about Eriksen: “It is not right to talk about personal situations. It is all rumours. We cannot waste time talking about every single rumour.

“The players who are here, I am more than happy to have. Of course, we are at this point where European clubs have 20 days more, and I think that was a big mistake.

“We open the door to other clubs to cause a confusion within your squad. I think we need to go back and change to operate in the same way. The Premier League cannot give this advantage to the European clubs. It can create a mess in clubs in .”