Pochettino delivers cryptic update on Kane’s fitness as Champions League finalists wait on talisman

Spurs are yet to determine whether their star striker will be ready to face Liverpool after nursing his way back from an ankle injury

head coach Mauricio Pochettino is giving little away when it comes to the fitness of Harry Kane, with no decision taken as yet on his potential involvement in the final.

The international striker has been out of action since suffering an untimely knock in a quarter-final clash with on April 9.

An ankle problem brought his Premier League campaign to a premature conclusion, while he was unable to help Spurs book their place in a continental showpiece on June 1.

A prolonging of the season, through to a date with in Madrid, has allowed Kane to keep his hopes of taking in one last outing.

England manager Gareth Southgate has included the 25-year-old in his preliminary squad for the Nations League finals, with the Three Lions set to face the on June 6.

Spurs are hoping that Kane will head off with his country as a European champion, with his rehabilitation programme having been stepped up over recent weeks.

Pochettino claims he is now ready to return to the fold, but the Argentine is offering no guarantees when it comes to playing a role against Jurgen Klopp’s Reds.

Pressed for the latest update on Kane, the Spurs boss told reporters: “I think Harry Kane is in the last week, Friday and Saturday, starting to be involved with the group.

“Very positive the situation with him.

“We have one week ahead to see how he is progressing. It’s so important that he feels well and he’s very positive.

“We’ll see what happens. I cannot say if he’ll be 100% fit or starting, or on the bench or out.

“But good progression, like [Harry] Winks, [Jan] Vertonghen and [Davinson] Sanchez.”

Spurs will be desperate to have their walking wounded available to them against Liverpool.

They have the opportunity to make history by claiming a first European Cup triumph, while also beating north London rivals to that feat.

Kane is crucial to their plans, with their talismanic frontman having recorded 24 goals across all competitions this season despite taking in an enforced spell on the sidelines.