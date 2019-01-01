Pochettino backed to stay at Spurs for ‘a long, long time’ by club legend Ardiles

The Argentine tactician has been linked with several moves away from Tottenham, but a fellow countryman sees him remaining in north London

Mauricio Pochettino has been backed by legend Ossie Ardiles to remain at the club for “a long, long time”.

The highly-rated Argentine tactician has been at the Spurs helm since the summer of 2014.

His stock has risen considerably across a five-year spell, with speculation regarding a possible move elsewhere never far away.

Pochettino admitted during pre-season that he may have been tempted to take on a new challenge had his side not come unstuck in the 2019 Champions League final against .

Rumours regarding his future are expected to surface again at some stage, with the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain all said to have been keen in the past.

For now, though, Pochettino remains tied to a contract through to 2023 and is being tipped by fellow countryman Ardiles to stay put in north London.

The Spurs icon told Sky Sports: “Pochettino is an absolutely wonderful manager so we cannot be in better hands to be perfectly honest.

“He works extremely hard, he's a very, very honest guy, an honest manager, very good tactically.

“When you go there, there's a family atmosphere which he has created, so we cannot be in better hands. He'll stay for a long, long time.”

Pochettino is currently in the process of piecing together another top-four bid in the Premier League and a shot at glory.

Spurs did stumble out of the blocks, scraping past and losing to Newcastle, but have taken points off , and and are considered to be heading in the right direction.

Ardiles added: “[It's been] very positive.

“I believe that there are two teams to beat - Liverpool and Manchester City - but I think we are one of the teams that can beat them and we are going to try and fight with them all the way.

Article continues below

“We have a very, very strong squad. That showed last season and in the Champions League as well.

“We do have a very strong squad but we have to be a little bit better and I hope we will do it this year.”

Spurs are desperate to end a long wait for major silverware that stretches back to a League Cup triumph in 2008.