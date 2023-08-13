Mauricio Pochettino admits Jurgen Klopp is superior to him in one key way ahead of Chelsea vs Liverpool Premier League clash

With Chelsea and Liverpool set to kick off their Premier League season on Sunday, Chelsea boss admitted his opposite is better than him - in one way.

Pochettino praises Klopp

Admire his passion and personality

Reveals text message from Klopp

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino spoke to the media on Saturday evening ahead of their clash with Liverpool and admitted that he had a good relationship with Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp. The Argentine revealed that his German counterpart was better than him at showing off his passion on the field, he also praised Klopp's philosophy and personality.

WHAT THEY SAID: Pochettino said: "He is better than me at showing his personality! But yes, his passion is there. Yes, I love him. I love him in a good way. I want to beat him on Sunday but I think it is going to be a good game and for sure I am going to enjoy seeing him again.

He added: "I enjoy his philosophy for football, how he is and his character. I like how he is a very warm person, he has his character and I think his debut was against us at Tottenham. Yes, from there, we’ve had very good relations. We have some of the same friends who played for Southampton like Adam Lallana that create a good link in between. A player that loves us and Jurgen. It is a good link, communication period between the coaching staff."

WHAT MORE? Pochettino also spoke about Klopp sending him a text message after the latter was sacked by Tottenham Hotspur in 2019.

"He is one of the best, He was so nice when I left Tottenham, one of the best messages. He's doing a great job with Liverpool. Good and bad periods, but they really believe in him and give him the best tools to create a good team to fight for every title," he said

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Klopp has always been regarded as one of the best personalities in the game with the German being lauded multiple times by Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola as well as a lot of his former players. Pochettino's comments just further cement his status.

WHAT NEXT? The duo will clash on Sunday at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea play host to Liverpool at 4:30 pm British Standard Time (BST).