Pochettino addresses Ramos to PSG transfer rumours, saying: We want to improve in all positions

The Argentine has not ruled out a swoop for the Real Madrid defender in the summer window

Mauricio Pochettino has addressed the rumours linking Sergio Ramos with a move to Paris Saint-Germain, admitting "we want to improve in all positions".

Ramos' future is the subject of much debate heading into the summer transfer window, with his current contract at Real Madrid set to expire at the end of June.

The Blancos have yet to reach an agreement with their club captain over an extension, and PSG are one of several clubs reportedly keeping a close eye on the situation.

What's been said?

Pochettino refused to confirm whether the French champions will try to bring in Ramos, but did concede that they will be in the market for high-quality reinforcements after a turbulent 2020-21 campaign.

"Sergio Ramos to PSG? I'm not going to answer because everything can be misinterpreted ... Sergio is a Real Madrid player," the PSG boss told reporters.

"But what I can say is that, like any team, we want to improve in all positions."

What have Madrid said about Ramos?

Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane has said that he wants to see Ramos remain at Santiago Bernabeu in the long term, with it his belief that the 35-year-old is capable of playing at the top level for at least another five years.

However, the Frenchman was unable to give any news on a possible renewal for the Spaniard in March as he told the media: "I want to be honest and I have to say I don't know what's going to happen with him.

"We want him to stay here. He's always going to be an important player and I want him to remain here, that's what I'll say as a coach."

Club president Florentino Perez was equally vague when quizzed on Ramos during an interview in April.

"I love Sergio Ramos, but we are in a very bad financial situation at Real Madrid," he said." Nobody puts money into this club. Will he leave the club? I didn't say that... many things can happen."

Pochettino on Mbappe

Pochettino went on to reveal that talismanic striker Kylian Mbappe will be available for PSG's French Cup semi-final clash with Montpellier on Wednesday after recovering from a calf injury.

"You have to be careful with this kind of injury but he trained well and he is available for tomorrow's match," said the Argentine coach.

Pochettino wasn't able to shed any new light on Mbappe's future, though, with it reported that the World Cup winner is stalling on signing fresh terms at Parc des Princes amid interest from Madrid and Liverpool.

"The stats put Kylian in a position as a defining player for the team," he said of a forward who is contracted to remain at PSG until 2022.

"It is therefore difficult to do without him… He is an important player in the squad. We are counting on him. We hope to have him for many years to come."

